Commodities

South Korea's MFG gets offers in 140,000 tonne feed wheat tender

Contributor
Michael Hogan Reuters
Published

HAMBURG, June 15 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the tender from South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) to purchase up to 140,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat which closed on Tuesday was estimated to be $305.00 a tonne c&f, European traders said.

The offer was made for two 65,000 tonnes consignments for both of the October and November arrival periods and has an extra $2.00 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.

The lowest offer was said to have been submitted by trading house Olam.

No purchase has yet been made and tender results are still awaited.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

