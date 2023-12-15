South Korea’s MFG buys some 68,000 T corn in tender - traders

Adds shipment from possible world origins

HAMBURG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) purchased some 68,000 metric tons of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender for up to 140,000 tons on Friday, European traders said.

It was bought in one consignment at an estimated $259.75 a ton cost and freight (c&f) included plus a $1.50 a ton surcharge for additional port unloading for arrival in South Korea around April 28, 2024. The seller was said to be house Olam.

No purchase was said to have been made of a second 70,000 ton consignment also sought in the tender for May arrival.

Traders said corn sourced from the Black Sea region was excluded from the tender. Corn from any origins loaded in Russian or Ukrainian ports cannot be offered.

Shipment of the consignment purchased was sought for March 25-April 13 if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, for March 5-March 24 from the U.S. Gulf or Europe, for Feb. 29-March 19 if from South America or March 10-March 29 from South Africa.

Traders said earlier on Friday the MFG had also purchased about 60,000 tons of animal feed wheat in a private deal without issuing an international tender.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Sharon Singleton)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.