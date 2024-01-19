South Korea’s MFG buys some 66,000 T corn in tender - traders

HAMBURG, Jan 19 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has purchased an estimated 66,000 metric tonnes of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender on Friday, European traders said.

The tonnage supplied can be varied according to origin selected, they said.

It was bought in one consignment at an estimated $244.99 a ton c&f plus a $1.50 a ton surcharge for additional port unloading for arrival in South Korea around May 23.

Seller was believed to be trading house ADM. Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

