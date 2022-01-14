Commodities

South Korea’s MFG buys some 198,000 tonnes corn in tender - traders

Michael Hogan Reuters
South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) purchased about 198,000 tonnes of corn in an international tender which closed on Friday, European traders said.

The corn was bought in three consignments at an estimated $328.20, $328.00 and $327.69 a tonne c&f plus a surcharge for additional port unloading.

The corn was bought for arrival in South Korea in April and May.

