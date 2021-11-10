South Korea’s MFG buys some 137,000 tonnes corn in tender- traders

HAMBURG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) purchased an estimated 137,000 tonnes of corn an international tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

The corn was bought in two consignments, one from Bunge at some $317.00 a tonne c&f plus a $1.75 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.

The other was bought from Olam at an estimated $317.15 a tonne c&f plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.

The tender had sought February 2022 arrival in South Korea.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.