South Korea’s MFG buys some 132,000 metric tonnes corn in tender

Credit: REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

October 31, 2023 — 06:42 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has purchased an estimated 132,000 metric tonnes of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender on Tuesday, European traders said.

One 66,000 ton consignment was bought at an estimated $254.33 a ton c&f plus a $1.50 a ton surcharge for additional port unloading.

Seller was believed to be trading house ADM with arrival in South Korea around Feb. 22, 2024. Origins of the consignment were expected to be either the U.S. Pacific Northwest Coast or South America.

Another 66,000 ton consignment was bought at an estimated $256.50 a ton c&f plus a $1.50 a ton surcharge for additional port unloading.

Seller was also believed to be trading house ADM with arrival in South Korea around March 3, 2024.

Origins for the second consignment were expected to be either the U.S. Gulf, Black Sea or South Africa.

The exact tonnages in the consignments can vary according to the origin supplied, traders said. Prices were regarded as aggressively low.

