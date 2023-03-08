South Korea’s MFG buys estimated 68,000 tonnes corn in tender - traders

HAMBURG, March 8 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has purchased an estimated 68,000 tonnes of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from South America in an international tender for up to 70,000 tonnes on Wednesday, European traders said.

The tender sought corn sourced only from South America or South Africa.

It was bought partly at an estimated outright price of $339.98 a tonne c&f and partly a premium of 239.84 U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago September 2023 corn contract CU3 both plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.

Seller was said to be trading house Viterra. About 37,000 tonnes was bought at the premium and the rest at the outright price, they said.

Results reported are based on trader assessments. More detailed estimates of prices and volume are still possible later.

The corn was sought for arrival in South Korea around July 20, they said. Shipment from South America was sought between May 12-June 10 and from South Africa between May 22-June 20.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

