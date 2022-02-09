South Korea’s MFG buys estimated 68,000 tonnes corn in tender -traders

Adds shipment periods from possible global origins

HAMBURG, Feb 9 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) purchased around 68,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

The corn was bought in one consignment at an estimated $341.89 a tonne c&f plus $1.75 a surcharge for additional port unloading.

Seller was said to be trading house Sierentz.

The tender had sought up to 140,000 tonnes but offers for a second consignment were rejected and no purchase made, they said.

The consignment bought was sought for arrival in South Korea around May 18.

Shipment was sought between April 14 and May 3 if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, March 25-April 13 if sourced from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe, March 20-April 8 from South America or March 30-April 18 if from South Africa.

South Korean importer group KFA is believed to have rejected all offers and made no purchase in a separate tender on Wednesday to buy up to 68,000 tonnes of corn. GRA/TEND

