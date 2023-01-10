US Markets

South Korea’s MFG buys estimated 68,000 tonnes corn in tender

January 10, 2023 — 05:25 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Jan 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has purchased an estimated 68,000 tonnes of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from South America in an international tender on Tuesday, European traders said.

It was bought at an estimated at $339.79 a tonne c&f plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading. The corn is for shipment from South America between Feb. 10 and March 1, with arrival in South Korea around April 10.

Seller was believed to be trading house Viterra.

