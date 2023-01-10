South Korea’s MFG buys estimated 68,000 tonnes corn in tender

HAMBURG, Jan 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has purchased an estimated 68,000 tonnes of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from South America in an international tender on Tuesday, European traders said.

It was bought at an estimated at $339.79 a tonne c&f plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading. The corn is for shipment from South America between Feb. 10 and March 1, with arrival in South Korea around April 10.

Seller was believed to be trading house Viterra.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.