South Korea’s MFG buys estimated 138,000 tonnes corn in tender

February 07, 2023 — 05:17 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Feb 7 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has purchased an estimated 138,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to be sourced from South America and optional origins in an international tender on Tuesday, European traders said.

One consignment was bought at an estimated $339.50 a tonne c&f plus a $1.20 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading, trading house Sierentz was believed to be the seller.

A second consignment was bought at an estimated $339.83 a tonne c&f including a surcharge for additional port unloading. Trading house Cofco was believed to be the seller.

The tender sought May arrival in South Korea.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

