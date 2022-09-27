South Korea’s MFG buys estimated 137,000 tonnes corn in tender - traders

HAMBURG, Sept 27 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has purchased an estimated 137,000 tonnes of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from South America or South Africa in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

One consignment of 69,000 tonnes was bought for shipment by Nov. 10 and arrival in South Korea around Dec. 20 at an estimated $333.38 a tonne c&f plus a $1.25 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading. Seller was believed to be trading house Cargill with South America the likely origin.

A second 68,000 tonne consignment for arrival in South Korea around Jan. 17, 2023, was bought at an estimated $332.88 a tonne c&f plus a $1.75 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading. It can be sourced from either South America or South Africa.

Seller was believed to be trading house Olam. If South African-origin corn is used for the second consignment, only 52,000 tonnes can be supplied.

Asian corn purchase interest was sparked this week after Chicago corn futures fell to a two-week low on Monday, with Korean groups NOFI and FLC also buying corn. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

