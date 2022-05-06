South Korea’s MFG buys estimated 137,000 T corn in tender - traders

HAMBURG, May 6 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has purchased an estimated 137,000 tonnes of animal feed corn all expected to be sourced from South America in an international tender which closed on Friday, European traders said.

One consignment of 68,000 tonnes for arrival around Aug. 10 was believed to have been bought from trading house Olam at an estimated $385.49 a tonne c&f plus a $1.75 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading, they said.

A second consignment of 69,000 tonnes for arrival in Korea around Aug. 20 was bought from Cargill. Some 34,500 tonnes was bought at the outright price of $383.49 a tonne c&f plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.

A further 34,500 tonnes was bought from Cargill at a premium of 227.60 U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago September corn contract CU2 plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

