South Korea’s MFG buys estimated 135,000 tonnes corn -traders

Adds detailed purchase breakdown, shipment periods from global origins

HAMBURG, March 14 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has purchased an estimated 135,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in two consignments in an international tender on Tuesday, European traders said.

The first consignment of about 66,000 tonnes was bought from trading house Cargill at an estimated premium of 244.87 U.S. cents a bushel over the Chicago September 2023 corn contract CU3 plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.

Arrival of the first consignment in South Korea was expected around Aug. 14, slightly later than sought in the tender.

Traders expected the first consignment to be sourced optionally either from South America or South Africa. Shipment was sought in the tender between June 12-July 1 from South America or June 22-July 11 from South Africa.

The second consignment of around 69,000 tonnes to be sourced from optional worldwide origins was bought at an estimated outright price of $309.85 a tonne c&f from trading house Al Ghurair plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.

Arrival of the second consignment in South Korea was sought around Aug. 22. Shipment was sought between June 29-July 18 if sourced from the U.S. Gulf or east Europe/Black Sea, between July 19-Aug. 7 from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between June 24-July 13 from South America or July 4-July 23 from South Africa.

Traders said steadily falling Chicago corn prices in March were generating more Asian demand.

Chicago corn futures fell on Monday, pushed down by market jitters over the banking sector and news that Russia suggested renewing a deal to allow the safe export of grain from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, though only for 60 days.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Kirsten Donovan)

