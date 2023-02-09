South Korea’s MFG buys corn in tender for up to 70,000 tonnes - traders

HAMBURG, Feb 9 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has purchased animal feed corn to be sourced from South America in an international tender on Thursday, European traders said.

The precise volume bought was not immediately clear. The tender had sought 55,000 to 70,000 tonnes.

It was bought at an estimated $343.59 a tonne c&f plus a $1.25 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading. The corn was sought for arrival in South Korea around May 30.

Seller was believed to be trading house CJ International.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

