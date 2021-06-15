South Korea’s MFG buys about 65,000 tonnes feed wheat in tender - trade

HAMBURG, June 15 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has purchased about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat which can be sourced from optional origins in a tender which closed on Tuesday seeking up to 140,000 tonnes, European traders said in initial assessments.

The wheat was bought at an estimated $304.25 a tonne c&f including a surcharge for additional port unloading. Seller was believed to be trading house Olam.

The tender had sought wheat sourced from worldwide origins for arrival in South Korea in two consignments in October and November. Traders initially reported that only one consignment was purchased.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

