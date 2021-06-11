South Korea’s MFG buys about 65,000 tonnes feed wheat in tender - trade

HAMBURG, June 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has purchased about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat which can be sourced from optional origins in a tender which closed on Friday, European traders said in initial assessments.

The wheat was bought at an estimated $313.00 a tonne c&f plus a $2.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.

Seller was believed to be trading house CHS.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.