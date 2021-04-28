South Korea’s MFG buys about 203,000 tonnes corn in tender-trade

Adds estimate of total bought of 203,000 tonnes

HAMBURG, April 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) purchased an estimated 203,000 tonnes of corn to be sourced from South America, South Africa and optional origins in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

The tender had sought up to 210,000 tonnes.

The corn was sought for arrival in South Korea in August and September.

The first consignment of 66,000 tonnes to be sourced from optional origins was said to have been bought from trading house Olam at an undisclosed premium over Chicago corn futures for arrival around Aug. 15, traders said.

The second consignment for arrival around Aug. 25 involved 16,000 tonnes bought at the estimated flat price of $311.13 a tonne c&f plus a $1.00 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading, they said. Another 52,000 tonnes in the consignment was bought at a premium over Chicago corn futures, they said.

The seller of the consignment was believed to be trading house Cofco and the corn is expected to be sourced either from South America or South Africa.

The tender had sought shipment for this consignment between June 27 and July 16 if sourced from South America or between July 7 to July 26 if from South Africa.

Another consignment of 69,000 tonnes expected to be sourced from South America only was purchased for arrival around Sept. 5 also at a premium over Chicago corn futures. The seller was said to be trading house Pan Ocean.

The tender had sought shipment between July 8 and July 27 if the corn for Sept. 5 arrival was sourced from South America.

Chicago corn futures hit 8-year highs on Tuesday but fell on Wednesday, sparking purchase interest, traders said. GRA/

South Korean importer NOFI also bought about 69,000 tonnes of corn in a tender on Wednesday. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jason Neely, Kirsten Donovan)

