South Korea’s MFG buys about 110,000 tonnes feed wheat- trade

HAMBURG, Feb 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) purchased about 110,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat in private deals without issuing an international tender, European traders said on Friday.

Some 55,000 tonnes expected to be sourced from India was purchased at $328.50 a tonne c&f plus a $2.00 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading, they said. Shipment was by April 30 and seller was believed to be trading house CJ International.

Another 55,000 tonnes can be sourced from optional origins but not India. It was bought at $331.90 a tonne c&f plus a $2.00 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.

Seller was believed to be ADM. Shipment was from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, Australia or Canada between April 15-May 15 and from the Black Sea/east Europe between March 15-April 15, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

