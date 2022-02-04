Commodities

South Korea’s MFG buys about 110,000 tonnes feed wheat- trade

Contributor
Michael Hogan Reuters
Published

South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) purchased about 110,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat in private deals without issuing an international tender, European traders said on Friday.

HAMBURG, Feb 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) purchased about 110,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat in private deals without issuing an international tender, European traders said on Friday.

Some 55,000 tonnes expected to be sourced from India was purchased at $328.50 a tonne c&f plus a $2.00 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading, they said. Shipment was by April 30 and seller was believed to be trading house CJ International.

Another 55,000 tonnes can be sourced from optional origins but not India. It was bought at $331.90 a tonne c&f plus a $2.00 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.

Seller was believed to be ADM. Shipment was from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, Australia or Canada between April 15-May 15 and from the Black Sea/east Europe between March 15-April 15, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular