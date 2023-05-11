News & Insights

South Korea’s MFG buys 133,000 tonnes corn in tender - traders

May 11, 2023 — 06:14 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, May 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has purchased an estimated 133,000 tonnes of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from South America in an international tender on Thursday, European traders said.

It was bought in two consignments at estimated at $264.27 a tonne c&f and $265.49 a tonne c&f, believed to be for August/September arrival in Korea.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

