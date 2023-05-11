South Korea’s MFG buys 133,000 tonnes corn in tender - traders

HAMBURG, May 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has purchased an estimated 133,000 tonnes of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from South America in an international tender on Thursday, European traders said.

It was bought in two consignments at estimated at $264.27 a tonne c&f and $265.49 a tonne c&f, believed to be for August/September arrival in Korea.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

