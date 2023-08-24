News & Insights

South Korea's MFG bought some 68,000 T corn in private deal

August 24, 2023 — 01:47 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Aug 24 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) purchased an estimated 68,000 metric tons of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from South America or South Africa in a private deal late on Wednesday without issuing an international tender, European traders said on Thursday.

It was bought at a premium estimated at 164 U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago December corn contract CZ3 plus a surcharge of $1.50 a metric ton for additional port unloading.

Seller was believed to be trading house Cofco with corn arrival in South Korea around Dec. 25.

Shipment from South America was sought between Oct. 15 and Nov. 15, shipment periods from South Africa were unavailable.

If South African origin is chosen, only 52,000 metric tons need be supplied.

The MFG had also bought66,000 tons of corn in a private deal late on Tuesday.

