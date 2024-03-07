News & Insights

South Korea’s MFG bought some 66,000 T corn in private deal, traders say

March 07, 2024 — 01:18 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, March 7 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) purchased an estimated 66,000 metric tons of animal feed corn in a private deal on Wednesday without issuing an international tender, European traders said on Thursday.

It was expected to be sourced from South America or South Africa and followed another corn purchase on Wednesday by South Korean importer NOFI.

It was bought at an estimated $238.70 a ton c&f plus an additional $1.50 a ton surcharge for additional port unloading. Seller was believed to be trading house ADM.

The corn was for shipment between April 16 and May 5 if sourced from South America or between April 21 and May 10 if from South Africa. If sourced from South Africa, only 55,000 tons need be supplied.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

