South Korea’s MFG bought some 66,000 T corn in private deal - traders

August 23, 2023 — 01:03 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) purchased an estimated 66,000 metric tons of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from South America or South Africa in a private deal late on Tuesday without issuing an international tender, European traders said on Wednesday.

It was bought at premium over the Chicago December corn contract CZ3 plus a surcharge of $1.25 a ton for additional port unloading. Seller was believed to be trading house Cargill with corn arrival in South Korea around Dec. 15.

