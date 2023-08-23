South Korea’s MFG bought some 66,000 T corn in private deal - traders

HAMBURG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) purchased an estimated 66,000 metric tons of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from South America or South Africa in a private deal late on Tuesday without issuing an international tender, European traders said on Wednesday.

It was bought at premium over the Chicago December corn contract CZ3 plus a surcharge of $1.25 a ton for additional port unloading. Seller was believed to be trading house Cargill with corn arrival in South Korea around Dec. 15.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.