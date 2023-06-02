South Korea’s MFG bought at least 55,000 tonnes feed wheat - traders

HAMBURG, June 2 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) purchased about 55,000 to 65,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat in a private deal on Friday without issuing an international tender which is expected to be sourced from the Black Sea region or east Europe, European traders said.

One consignment was purchased at an estimated $258.60 a tonne c&f plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading. It was believed to have been bought from trading house Cofco with the precise volume in the range subject to confirmation.

Traders expected the wheat to be sourced from the Black Sea region with shipment in September but loading cannot be undertaken in Ukrainian ports.

The MFG had also bought about 55,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat on Wednesday at $263.90 a tonne c&f also from Cofco for August shipment which was also expected to be sourced from the Black Sea region, European traders said. The latest deal continued a series of feed wheat purchases by South Korean importers this week after prices fell. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

