News & Insights

Commodities

South Korea’s MFG bought around 55,000 metric tons feed wheat

Credit: REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

September 06, 2023 — 01:03 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Sept 6 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) purchased about 55,000 metric tons of animal feed wheat thought likely to be sourced from the Black Sea region in a private deal this week without issuing an international tender, European traders said on Wednesday.

One consignment was purchased at an estimated $275.30 a ton c&f including a surcharge for additional port unloading. It was believed to have been bought from trading house Cofco.

Traders expected the wheat to be sourced from the Black Sea region with shipment between Nov. 1-Nov. 30, 2023, with arrival in South Korea around Jan. 5, 2024.

The wheat is technically optional origin, but Russia, India, Denmark and China are excluded as source countries. The wheat may not be loaded in ports in Russia and Ukraine, traders said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.