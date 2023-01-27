South Korea’s MFG bought about 68,000 tonnes feed wheat – traders

HAMBURG, Jan 27 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) purchased about 68,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat thought likely to be sourced from Australia in a private deal on Friday without issuing an international tender, European traders said.

It was purchased at an estimated $343.85 a tonne c&f including a surcharge for additional port unloading.

Seller was believed to be Australian trading house GrainCorp with wheat shipment between May 15 and June 15 for arrival in South Korea around June 30, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

