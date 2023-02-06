Commodities

South Korea’s MFG bought about 65,000 tonnes feed wheat - traders

February 06, 2023 — 02:20 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Feb 6 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) purchased about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat in a private deal on Friday without issuing an international tender, European traders said on Monday.

One consignment expected to be sourced optionally from the United States U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, Australia, Romania or Bulgaria was purchased at an estimated $334.50 a tonne c&f plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.

It was believed to have been bought from trading house Cargill with wheat arrival in South Korea around Aug. 25.

