South Korea’s MFG bought about 65,000 tonnes Australian feed wheat

HAMBURG, Oct 17 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) purchased about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat expected to be sourced from Australia in a private deal on Friday without issuing an international tender, European traders said.

It was purchased at an estimated $354.49 a tonne c&f including a surcharge for additional port unloading.

Shipment is in 2023 between Feb. 7 and March 17. Seller was believed to be trading house CJ International, traders said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

