South Korea’s MFG bought about 65,000 tonnes Australian feed wheat

Michael Hogan Reuters
South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) purchased about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat expected to be sourced from Australia in a private deal on Friday without issuing an international tender, European traders said.

It was purchased at an estimated $354.49 a tonne c&f including a surcharge for additional port unloading.

Shipment is in 2023 between Feb. 7 and March 17. Seller was believed to be trading house CJ International, traders said.

