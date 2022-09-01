South Korea’s MFG bought about 63,000 tonnes Australian feed wheat - traders

HAMBURG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) purchased about 63,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat expected to be sourced from Australia in a private deal on Wednesday without issuing an international tender, European traders said on Thursday.

It was purchased at an estimated $357.50 a tonne c&f including a surcharge for additional port unloading.

Shipment is in 2023 between Jan. 5 and Feb. 5. Seller was believed to be trading house GrainCorp, traders said.

The MFG on Wednesday also purchased around 135,000 tonnes of animal feed corn expected to be supplied from either South America or South Africa. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

