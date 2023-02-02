South Korea’s MFG bought about 60,000 tonnes feed wheat - traders

HAMBURG, Feb 2 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) purchased about 60,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat in a private deal on Wednesday without issuing an international tender, European traders said on Thursday.

It was purchased at an estimated $339.60 a tonne c&f plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading. Seller was believed to be trading house ADM.

The wheat can sourced optionally from the United States, Australia, Romania or Bulgaria. Russia and Ukraine are excluded as origins.

Shipment from Australia or the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast was sought between June 11 and June 30. Shipment from Romania or Bulgaria was sought between May 20 and June 10.

Leading South Korean animal feed maker NOFI purchased about 80,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat expected to be sourced from Australia and other origins an international tender on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

