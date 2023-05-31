South Korea’s MFG bought about 55,000 tonnes feed wheat - traders

HAMBURG, May 31 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) purchased about 55,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat on Wednesday which can be sourced from optional worldwide origins, European traders said.

One consignment was purchased at an estimated $263.90 a tonne c&f. It was believed to have been bought from trading house Cofco.

Traders expected the wheat to be sourced from the Black Sea region with shipment in the full month of August. But excluded as origins in the purchase were Russia, Ukrainian loading ports but not Ukrainian origin, China, Indian and Denmark, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

