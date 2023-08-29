South Korea’s MFG bought about 55,000 metric T feed wheat

Adds Russia and Ukraine restrictions as origins

HAMBURG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has purchased about 55,000 metric tons of animal feed wheat expected to be sourced from the Black Sea region in a private deal without issuing an international tender, European traders said on Tuesday.

One consignment was purchased at an estimated $273.80 a ton c&f plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading. It was believed to have been bought from Korean trading house Pan Ocean.

Traders expected the wheat to be sourced from the Black Sea region, but Russia is excluded as an origin and Ukrainian and Russian loading ports may not be used, they said. Shipment is between Oct. 7 and Nov. 5 with arrival in South Korea around Dec. 10.

South Korean importer NOFI also bought about 55,000 metric tons of animal feed wheat in a private deal from Pan Ocean on Friday without issuing an international tender, European traders said on Monday.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman )

