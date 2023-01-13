South Korea’s MFG bought about 130,000 tonnes feed wheat -traders

Adds detailed purchase breakdown from paragraph two

HAMBURG, Jan 13 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) purchased about 130,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat in two private deals this week, without issuing an international tender, European traders said on Friday.

One 65,000 tonne consignment expected to be sourced optionally from the United States or Australia was purchased at an estimated $343.00 a tonne c&f plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading, they said.

It was bought from trading house CHS. If of U.S. origin, 65,000 tonnes must be supplied, or 55,000 tonnes if the feed wheat is of Australian origin.

Shipment was sought between April 15 and May 15 from both the United States and Australia.

Another 65,000 tonne consignment to be sourced optionally from the United States, Australia or Canada was purchased at $344.40 a tonne c&f including a surcharge for additional port unloading, the traders said.

The seller was trading house Sucden, which launched a new grain trading division in early 2022. Shipment from all three optional origins was sought between April 26 and May 15 for arrival in South Korea around May 30.

The MFG also purchased an estimated 68,000 tonnes of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from South America in an international tender on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Mark Potter)

