South Korea’s MFG bought about 130,000 tonnes feed wheat -traders

HAMBURG, Jan 13 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) purchased about 130,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat in two private deals this week without issuing an international tender, European traders said on Friday.

The deals involved April/May shipment from optional origins.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

