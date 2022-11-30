South Korea’s MFG bought 69,000 tonnes corn in deal - traders

HAMBURG, Nov 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) on Wednesday purchased around 69,000 tonnes of animal feed corn expected to be supplied from South America in a private deal without issuing an international tender, European traders said.

This was in addition to 70,000 tonnes bought by MFG in an international tender for up to 140,000 tonnes on Tuesday.

The 69,000 tonnes was believed to have been bought from trading house Cargill, with 50% bought at an outright price of $336 a tonne c&f and 50% at an estimated premium of 184.23 U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago March corn contract CH3.

Both terms have an additional a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading with arrival in Korea around March 20, 2023. Shipment from South America is between Jan. 10 and Feb. 8.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

