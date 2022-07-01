South Korea’s MFG bought 68,000 tonnes corn in private deal - traders

HAMBURG, July 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) purchased an estimated 68,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to be supplied from optional origins in a private deal on Friday without an international tender being issued, European traders said.

The corn was purchased at an estimated $337.25 a tonne c&f plus a surcharge of $1.75 a tonne for additional port unloading. Seller was said to be trading house Cofco.

The corn is for arrival in South Korea around Oct. 17. If South African corn is supplied, the consignment can be reduced to 52,000 tonnes.

The purchase was made after the Korea Feed Association (KFA) Busan section earlier on Friday purchased about 58,000 tonnes of corn in an international tender, traders said. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

