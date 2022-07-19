South Korea’s MFG bought 60,000 tonnes soymeal -traders

Commodities

South Korea’s Major Feedmill Group (MFG) purchased about 60,000 tonnes of soymeal in a private deal on Monday without an international tenders being issued, European traders said on Tuesday.

The soymeal is expected to be sourced from South America. It was purchased from trading house Bunge at an estimated $537.97 a tonne c&f including a surcharge for additional port unloading, they said.

It was for shipment between Sept. 18 and Oct. 7 with arrival in South Korea around Nov. 15. The purchase was made after South Korean importer NOFI rejected all offers in an international tender for soymeal on Monday with the lowest price received by NOFI said to be $541.49 a tonne a tonne c&f. GRA/TEND

