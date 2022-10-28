South Korea’s MFG bought 120,000 tonnes soymeal -traders

HAMBURG, Oct 28 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Major Feedmill Group (MFG) purchased about 120,000 tonnes of soymeal in a private deal on Thursday without an international tender being issued, European traders said on Friday.

It was purchased from trading house Cofco and expected to be sourced either from China or the United States.

Some 60,000 tonnes was bought at an estimated $528.49 a tonne c&f including a surcharge for additional port unloading for arrival in South Korea around March 21, 2023, they said.

Another 60,000 tonnes was bought at an estimated $515.95 a tonne c&f also including a surcharge for additional port unloading for arrival in South Korea around April 16, 2023, they said.

The MFG has also issued an international tender to purchase up to 140,000 tonnes of animal feed corn on Friday. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

