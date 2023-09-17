News & Insights

South Korea's LG Energy solution launches 3-year, 5-year dollar green bonds - term sheet

September 17, 2023 — 09:28 pm EDT

Written by Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

Sept 18 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Energy Solution 373220.KS has launched 3-year and 5-year dollar green bonds on Monday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

An LG spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment.

Initial price guidance has been set at three-year Treasuries plus 140 basis points for the three-year bond and Treasuries plus 170 basis points for the five-year, according to the term sheet.

