South Korea's LG Chem to invest $820 mln to build battery cathode factory in US

SEOUL, Dec 15 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Chem Ltd 051910.KS said on Friday it will invest $820 million to build a battery cathode material factory in the U.S. state of Tennessee.

Last year, the South Korean petrochemicals maker announced its plans to invest more than $3 billion through 2027 to build a battery cathode factory in Tennessee as it ramps up plans to meet the increasing demand for electric vehicle (EV) components.

