South Korea's LG Chem resumes operations at Yeosu cracker

By Mohi Narayan and Heekyong Yang

NEW DELHI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - South Korean petrochemical operator LG Chem 051910.KSrestarted its 1.2-million-tonne per year naphtha cracker in December, after a scheduled maintenance that ran for more than two months, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The cracker came online early last month and is running at about 70%-80% capacity after resuming operations, two sources, who did not want to be named because they are not authorised to talk to media, said.

A company official had said in November LG Chem may extend maintenance at the naphtha cracker to deal with unattractive margins.

The company, which operates three naphtha crackers with total ethylene capacity of 3.3 million tonnes a year, bought 25,000 tonnes of light naphtha in December at a premium of $3 per tonne for delivery to either Yeosu or Daesan in the first-half of February.

(Reporting by Mohi Narayan in New Delhi and Heekyong Yang in Seoul; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

