South Korea's LG Chem raises $2 bln in exchangeable bond - term sheet

SYDNEY, July 12 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Chem 051910.KS has raised $2 billion in an exchangeable bond deal for LG Energy Solution shares 373220.KS, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The five-year bond has a 1.25% coupon while a seven-year bond has a 1.6% coupon, the term sheet showed. The two tranches raised $1 billion each.

The final pricing was set after a pricing range was set at 0.75% to 1.25% while the longer dated bond had a 1.35% to 1.85% range, an earlier term sheet showed.

LG Chem said it planned to use the newly raised $2 billion to finance its facility investment and operations for businesses, including battery-related materials and drug developments.

The bonds will be exchangeable into common shares of LG Energy Solution.

