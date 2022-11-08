South Korea's LG Chem may extend maintenance at Yeosu naphtha cracker

Nov 9 (Reuters) - South Korean petrochemical operator LG Chem 051910.KS may extend maintenance at its naphtha cracker for a month into December, a company official said on Wednesday, to deal with unattractive cracking margins.

The company had started planned maintenance for its 1.16-million-tonne Yeosu cracker at the end of September. It was expected to last until November.

"This time we are taking things more flexibly considering the market situation, and we could take this ongoing maintenance into December," the official said.

Asian refiners have been struggling with negative naphtha margins stemming from poor petrochemical demand. The cracking margin for naphtha in the region dropped to a discount of $22.85 a tonne on Tuesday against Brent crude oil. LDIS/A

LG Chem operates three naphtha crackers with total ethylene capacity of 3.3 million tonnes a year.

(Reporting by Mohi Narayan in New Delhi and Heekyong Kang in Seoul; Editing by Robert Birsel)

((Mohi.Narayan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.