South Korea's KOMIPO seeks one LNG cargo for March delivery - sources

January 29, 2023 — 11:54 pm EST

Written by Emily Chow for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Jan 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's Korea Midland Power Co (KOMIPO) is seeking one liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in March on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis, said two industry sources.

The company is seeking delivery of the cargo between March 21-23, and the tender closes on Feb. 1.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Kim Coghill)

