South Korea's KOGAS asks for LNG cargo delays as demand tanks - sources

By Jessica Jaganathan

SINGAPORE, April 8 (Reuters) - State-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) 036460.KS, South Korea's top buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), has asked for some cargo deliveries to be deferred, four industry sources said.

Details of the cargo deferrals could not immediately be confirmed, while a KOGAS spokesman declined to comment.

KOGAS has cited high inventory levels due to the coronavirus outbreak hitting downstream demand as a reason to ask for the deferrals, one of the sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

It was not immediately clear if the suppliers had agreed to defer cargoes.

South Korea is the world's third largest LNG importer, so any potential fall in imports could hurt spot prices which fell to a record low last week. LNG-AS

While the country has largely managed to bring under control Asia's largest epidemic outside China, smaller outbreaks in churches, hospitals and nursing homes, as well as infections among travellers, continue to emerge.

Domestic demand and businesses have been devastated as a result of the pandemic.

"Korea has been seeing more demand destruction for power and gas as some factories cannot run due to a lack of parts being imported from other countries," said a source familiar with the market.

"The supply chain disruption is being realised... so the demand view is very bearish," the source added.

South Korea, which has not imposed a lockdown but is urging people to stay indoors, has seen gas demand dip as a drop in demand for industrial use and heating outweighed stronger gas demand growth for power generation to replace coal power generation.

KOGAS, the country's sole wholesaler, sold 7.74 million tonnes of gas in South Korea over January to February, down 2.5% from the same period last year, KOGAS data showed.

Major buyers of LNG in Asia and in Europe have been requesting lower volumes or asking for cargoes to be delayed or cancelled.

This has caused supply to swell globally and spot prices to hit record lows.

Still, Korea Midland Power Co Ltd (KOMIPO) and Posco International Corp 047050.KS jointly bought an LNG cargo for delivery in the second half of May on Tuesday, which could cast doubts on whether suppliers will agree to KOGAS' request for deferrals, one of the sources said.

