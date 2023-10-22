News & Insights

South Korea's KNOC signs 5.3 mln barrel oil storage deal with Saudi's Aramco

October 22, 2023 — 11:45 pm EDT

Written by storing Aramco's oil in its reserves and KNOC said it would be able to enhance energy security. for Reuters ->

By storing Aramco's oil in its reserves, KNOC said it would be able to enhance energy security.

Aramco was not immediately reachable for comment.

Yoon's office said on Sunday that the oil will be stored at a reserve in South Korea's southeastern port city of Ulsan, and the country has also secured the right to preferentially purchase the stored oil in case of emergency, as well as rental fees for the five-year period.

South Korea is the world's fifth-biggest crude oil buyer, and Saudi is its No.1 provider.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Additional reporting by Ju-min Park Editing by Ed Davies)

((hyonhee.shin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.