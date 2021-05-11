South Korea’s KFA tenders to buy up to 69,000 tonnes corn

Adds shipment periods from paragraph 3

HAMBURG, May 11 (Reuters) - The Korea Feed Association (KFA) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 69,000 tonnes of corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is also Tuesday, they said.

The corn was sought by the KFA’s Busan section for arrival in South Korea around Sept. 5. The tender seeks the yellow corn in one consignment of 50,000 tonnes to 69,000 tonnes, with the seller free to decide the volume offered in this range.

Shipment is sought between Aug. 2 and Aug. 21 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between July 13 and Aug. 1 if from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe, between July 8 and July 27 if from South America and between July 18 and Aug. 6 if from South Africa.

The KFA is also seeking separate offers for corn sourced only from South America and South Africa, traders said.

Chicago corn Cv1 fell on Monday from its eight-year highs hit on Friday fuelled by concern about tight global supplies. GRA/

