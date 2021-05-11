Commodities

South Korea’s KFA tenders to buy up to 69,000 tonnes corn

Contributor
Michael Hogan Reuters
Published

The Korea Feed Association (KFA) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 69,000 tonnes of corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Tuesday.

HAMBURG, May 11 (Reuters) - The Korea Feed Association (KFA) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 69,000 tonnes of corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Tuesday, May 11, they said.

The corn was sought for arrival in South Korea in September.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    What the Colonial Pipeline Hack Means for Fuel Supplies

    Fuel traders are working to avoid gasoline and diesel supply shortages on the East Coast of the United States following a ransomware attack Friday on Colonial Pipeline Co. Bloomberg’s Javier Blas reports.

    18 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular