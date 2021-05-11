South Korea’s KFA tenders to buy up to 69,000 tonnes corn

HAMBURG, May 11 (Reuters) - The Korea Feed Association (KFA) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 69,000 tonnes of corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Tuesday, May 11, they said.

The corn was sought for arrival in South Korea in September.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.