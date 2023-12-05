South Korea’s KFA tenders to buy up to 68,000 metric tons corn

HAMBURG, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Korea Feed Association (KFA) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 68,000 metric tons of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins excluding Europe and the Black Sea region, European traders said on Tuesday.

The tender also closes on Tuesday, Dec. 5, they said.

One consignment was sought for arrival in South Korea around April 20, 2024.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

