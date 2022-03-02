South Korea’s KFA tenders to buy up to 204,000 tonnes corn

Adds shipment periods; paragraph 3-10

HAMBURG, March 2 (Reuters) - The Korea Feed Association (KFA) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 204,000 tonnes of corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The tender, which they said also closes on Wednesday, March 2, comes amid soaring prices of corn after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a major exporter of the crop.

Chicago corn climbed by its daily limit on Tuesday as markets grappled with halted shipments from Ukraine and the risk that a lasting conflict could hamper spring plantings, as European consumers scrambled for alternative supplies.

"Some Asian importers seem to be deciding to get supplies purchased before corn prices rise even more, as the signs are that fighting in Ukraine may not be over quickly," one European trader said.

Taiwan's MFIG group is also tendering for 65,000 tonnes of corn.

The KFA’s Incheon section, also called the Feed Buyers Group, seeks three consignments each of 50,000 to 68,000 tonnes.

The first consignment is sought for arrival around April 15.

Shipment is between March 1 and 31 if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast or between Feb. 20 and March 11 if from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe, with no other origins sought for the first consignment.

Arrival of the second consignment is sought around May 5. Shipment is between March 31 and April 20 if from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between March 11 and 31 if from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe, March 6 and 26 from South America or March 16 and April 5 from South Africa.

The third consignment should arrive around June 25. Shipment is between May 21 and June 10 from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between May 1 and 21 if from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe, April 26 and May 16 from South America or May 6 and 26 from South Africa.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

