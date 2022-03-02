Commodities

South Korea’s KFA tenders to buy up to 204,000 tonnes corn

The Korea Feed Association (KFA) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 204,000 tonnes of corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The tender also closes on Wednesday, March 2, they said.

The corn was sought for arrival in South Korea in April, May and June.

